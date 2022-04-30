RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

DJ Hkeem features Cheekychizzy and Soko7 on new song, 'Trips'

Motolani Alake

DJ Hkeem known for creating dance floor frenzies with his sets surely didn't disappoint with this new song

DJ Hkeem. (TBD)

DJ Hkeem, a Tajikistan native and rare breed musical genius has just teamed up with American based Nigerian producer, singer and songwriter; Cheekychizzy and Soko7 a Grammy-winning producer behind Beyoncé's hit song “Drunk In Love '' on his latest joint titled 'Trips'.

DJ Hkeem known for creating dance floor frenzies with his sets surely didn't disappoint with this new song and he got the perfect collaboration from Cheekychizzy and Soko7 to deliver just that.

DJ Hkeem lights the club scene on fire in underground clubs as well as the trendiest venues in Los Angeles and across the United States and shared the stage alongside with DJ Tunez, DJ Spinall and others while Cheekychizzy continues to enjoy amazing buzz and support from the first single 'Blessings' featuring Marie Monti released off his forthcoming EP Shmita.

Motolani Alake

