On May 28, 2020, DJ Cuppy announced that she would host a new radio show titled, 'Africa Now Radio' on Apple Music.

The announcement came via her Twitter account, "THE HUGE NEWS YOU’VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Proud to announce my NEW weekly RADIO SHOW called #AfricaNow on @AppleMusic  #CuppyOnAMission."

This comes a few weeks after DJ Cuppy was inducted to the Forbes 30 Under 30.