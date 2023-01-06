ADVERTISEMENT
DJ Cuba's epic 41-track mixtape set to drop: Get ready to dance away in 2023!

Pulse Mix

date 2023-01-06
DJ Cuba's epic 41-track mixtape set to drop: Get ready to dance away in 2023!

Nigerian DJ and EDM artist DJ Cuba AKA Onyebuchi Nuruokwu is set to make a splash with his upcoming 41-track mixtape, a groundbreaking project that is sure to get music fans everywhere dancing. This highly anticipated mixtape, which has been in the works for a while, features a mix of EDM, house, and pop and showcases DJ Cuba's diverse interests and talents.

Over the course of 41 days, DJ Cuba will be releasing a new song every day, in a never-before-seen exploit from a Nigerian artist. This is an exciting opportunity for fans to get a daily dose of new music and follow along as DJ Cuba showcases his skills. In addition to the new mixtape, DJ Cuba has also promised big international features coming soon, and he is eager to connect with new fans through his music.

DJ Cuba has a long history with music. He began singing in the church choir at a young age and has always been drawn to the power of music to bring joy and connection. "Music gives me joy," he says. "It's something I love doing, and I followed it up until this moment. I recorded my first set of songs in 2006 as a singer/rapper, and the progress I have made thus far is what birthed the new project."

However, finding his own unique sound wasn't always easy for DJ Cuba. "It took me a while to find my style and sound," he says. "EDM makes me feel like I can express myself freely and it has given me the platform to showcase my music."

Now, with his 41-track mixtape about to drop, DJ Cuba is ready to share his unique sound with the world. He hopes that people will take away from his music a sense of connection and joy, and that his music will reach every race and tribe across the globe. With influences like Avicii and Swedish House Mafia, DJ Cuba is poised to make a big impact on the EDM scene.

Stay tuned for more music and visuals from DJ Cuba, as he continues to make waves in the world of electronic dance music. Follow him on social media @djcubamusic on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, or check out his website at www.djcubamusic.com.

Get ready to dance your way this New Year with DJ Cuba's epic 41-track mixtape. It promises to be a blast.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
