DJ Consequence is out with his latest release titled, 'Vanessa Baby' and it features Wande Coal .

The popular disc jockey who not too long ago teamed up with Tiwa Savage and Mystro on 'Do Like This ' features singer Wande Coal on his new single, dedicated to the ladies.

'Vanessa Baby' is a catchy tune that will grow on you with every listen.

The song was produced by Dapiano.