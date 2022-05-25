RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

DJ Consequence & Patoranking combine for new dancehall jam 'Pause'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Top Nigerian DJ, DJ Consequence and Nigerian award winning dancehall artist Patoranking collaborates for new single 'Pause'.

Artist: DJ Consequence & Patoranking

Song Title: Pause

Genre: Dancehall, Afrobeats

Date of Release: May 25, 2022

Producer: DJ Coublon

Length: 3 minutes 14 seconds

Label: Consequence Ent.

Details/Takeaway: Listeners will enjoy this dancehall jam as DJ Consequence has a history of top collaborations and Patoranking has a reputation for delivering on everyday track.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

