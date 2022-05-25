Artist: DJ Consequence & Patoranking
DJ Consequence & Patoranking combine for new dancehall jam 'Pause'
Top Nigerian DJ, DJ Consequence and Nigerian award winning dancehall artist Patoranking collaborates for new single 'Pause'.
Song Title: Pause
Genre: Dancehall, Afrobeats
Date of Release: May 25, 2022
Producer: DJ Coublon
Length: 3 minutes 14 seconds
Label: Consequence Ent.
Details/Takeaway: Listeners will enjoy this dancehall jam as DJ Consequence has a history of top collaborations and Patoranking has a reputation for delivering on everyday track.
