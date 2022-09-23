DJ Boat & Kobi Jonz close out the summer with celebratory bop, 'Turn Up'

(For release on September 30th - Audio & October 1st - Video)

US-based Afropop musician, Kobi Jonz and global Afrobeats disc jockey and curator, DJ Boat, reunite for a brand new celebratory summer anthem ‘Turn Up (Birthday Song)’. Produced by TU2, Turn Up joins a long list of stellar collaborations between the two acts, including Naija-Ghana Tape, Vol. 1, which accumulated over 10 million streams worldwide, peaked at #1 on Belgium’s iTunes Top 100 for World Music and topped charts in countries like France, Germany, Portugal and more.

With its bright lyrics, infectious groove and earworm chorus, Turn Up is a mood-setter for a night of no holds barred fun. It is Kobi and Boat’s tribute to the party lovers who love to lift the energy in the room and get as turnt as possible on their special day.

“Turn Up is all about having a good time,” says Kobi Jonz of the new release. “With this song, we didn’t overthink. We just wanted to give everyone a fun, judgement-free record that they could go crazy to. Everyone deserves to have a great time on their birthday and this song captures that feeling.”

Speaking on the record, DJ Boat also added: “The song to me means a time of celebration with friends, family and loved ones. There’s no better feeling than when you’re surrounded by loved ones on your birthday.”

As part of the release, Boat and Kobi are also launching the #BdayWishList challenge which will give fans a chance to win some of the items on their birthday wishlists.

