Diistill releases new EP 'Faith Over Fear' featuring Zlatan & Peruzzi

Song Title: Faith Over Fear

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: February 17th, 2023

Producer: Mansajabulani

Song Art:

Length: 20 minute 31 seconds

Features: 2 - Zlatan, Peruzzi

Label: Diistill

Details/Takeaway: Growing up under less-than-perfect circumstances taught Diistill the art of not giving up. It is this message that he relentlessly tries to get across with this project. "Faith Over Fear is my resilience to get back on my feet and to keep following my dreams," he says. "Growing up in the hood with little to no resources, visibility or connections, It was common for people to give up but I kept telling myself NO. If other people can do it, then it can be done."

Ashluxe (Ashilor): The opening piece is named after an indigenous luxury clothing line. "Ashluxe is a street prayer song reminding the Almighty why needs to bless me ASAP. It started as a freestyle Ashilor Lori Ashilor (the way a regular trenched boy would joke around Ashluxe). It also defines my love for African brands.”

Leg Over: "This is me wanting to give relationships another chance; to woo and be wooed" says Diistill, explaining the theme for the second track. Laced over endearing music, Diistill promises his lover a lifetime of fidelity and fun.

Pray For Me: Perhaps the most motivational of the bunch, Pray For Me tells the story of a young Nigerian doing his best to achieve success in a tough environment. Diistill tells us that faith requires work to better propel its manifestation. He takes full responsibility for his wins and losses, losing unnecessary excuses for failure.

225: Diistill spices things up with this upbeat banger produced by Mansajabulani. The singer is in a heated exchange with this interesting person he has just met. He shares his intentions over a rich percussive display.

Competition: Romance is exalted in this Peruzzi-featured track as ego is balanced out with vulnerability. Diistill expresses his need to be the only person in his partner's life, telling of his great dislike for competition.

God's Power: Afro-Dancehall enters the mix in what could be mistaken for a street-gospel jam. "Man Power No Be God's Power" is the repeated chant on the chorus, and the verses hold Diistill's appreciation for the big and little miracles.