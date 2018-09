news

Dice Ailes has released the video to his latest offering titled, 'Diceyyy.'

Following the success of his hit songs 'Otedola' and 'Mr Biggs' , Chocolate City's Dice Ailes is out with a new one that he calls 'Diceyyy.'

The song produced by label mate Ckay was shot and directed by Tee Tash of Visionarie Pictures at location in Toronto, Canada.

The video opens with footages of Dice Ailes getting fan love during his performances and showcases captivating and colourful visuals as the ladies chase after him.