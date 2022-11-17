Dice Ailes drops visuals for hit single 'Hold Me' featuring Tiwa Savage

Song Title: Hold Me

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: November 16th, 2022

Video Director: Dice Ailes, Eniola Yussuf

Length: 3 minutes 15 seconds

Features: Tiwa Savage

Label: Dice Ailes/Sony Music

Details/Takeaway: 'Hold Me' is off Dice Ailes’ debut EP, 'Ladies First'. The track ushered in expectations for the release of his first-ever body of work which was received positively amongst fans and pundits of the music industry. Tiwa Savage is enlisted as a collaborator on the track, and she activates her Contralto harmonies to complement Dice’s bold and swanky vocals on the song’s Caribbean flavour.

While the track has remained a fan-favourite since its release, imagination can now be put to rest as the kickass duo of Dice and Tiwa have finally come together to deliver an eye-catchy, sensational visuals for the track which was shot in the suburbs of Toronto under the creative direction of Dice Ailes and Eniola Yussuf.