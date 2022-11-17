RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Dice Ailes drops visuals for hit single 'Hold Me' featuring Tiwa Savage

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afro-Pop sensation Dice Ailes has released the music video for his hit single 'Hold Me' on which he features Afrobeats Superstar Tiwa Savage.

Dice Ailes, Tiwa Savage
Dice Ailes, Tiwa Savage

Artist: Dice Ailes

Song Title: Hold Me

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: November 16th, 2022

Video Director: Dice Ailes, Eniola Yussuf

Length: 3 minutes 15 seconds

Features: Tiwa Savage

Label: Dice Ailes/Sony Music

Details/Takeaway: 'Hold Me' is off Dice Ailes’ debut EP, 'Ladies First'. The track ushered in expectations for the release of his first-ever body of work which was received positively amongst fans and pundits of the music industry. Tiwa Savage is enlisted as a collaborator on the track, and she activates her Contralto harmonies to complement Dice’s bold and swanky vocals on the song’s Caribbean flavour.

While the track has remained a fan-favourite since its release, imagination can now be put to rest as the kickass duo of Dice and Tiwa have finally come together to deliver an eye-catchy, sensational visuals for the track which was shot in the suburbs of Toronto under the creative direction of Dice Ailes and Eniola Yussuf.

The video is also arriving well in time to wrap up a fantastic year run for Dice, commemorating newer milestones achieved especially as we draw nigh to ember’s most-anticipated month full of festivities. Make sure to stay tuned for more updates from Dice Ailes.

