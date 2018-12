news

Dice Ailes and DJ Yankee have shared the visuals to the video 'Lean On Me'

Dice Ailes has announced the signing of his new and official DJ, Dj Yankee who joins the ranks as a key member of the Dice Ailes movement.

The pair have collaborated with a brand new single titled 'Lean on Me.'

The song comes as a sign of things to come as DJ Yankee signs up to Dice Ailes's camp. This collaboration features production credits from the prolific music producer Killer Tunes and the video was directed by Director Q.