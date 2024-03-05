ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Dice Ailes calls out Sony Music for restricting his music on social media

Adeayo Adebiyi

Dice Ailes airs his grievances on the actions of his former label.

Dice Ailes calls out Sony Music for restricting his music on social media
Dice Ailes calls out Sony Music for restricting his music on social media

Recommended articles

During an interview with Hip TV, Dice Ailes disclosed that he and Sony Music mutually agreed to terminate his contract because it doesn't seem feasible moving forward.

"Sometime last year we agreed to mutually terminate my contract because it reached a point where didn't seem feasible to move forward based on the difference in the type of investment that my team was looking for and what they were offering," Dice said about the termination.

After parting ways with Sony Music, the label was still restricting the use of his music on Instagram which led Dice Ailes to call them out during the interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Now there's new music out and we still have the restrictions that are affecting the flow of things, our marketing processes, and investment from my company, and I am just really tired," Dice said on the continuous limitations of his song on Instagram.

Dice shared that these restrictions are limiting the way his fans can interact with his music and he had to inform his fans that he wasn't responsible for the takedown.

After taking a hiatus from music, the award-winning artist has made a vibrant comeback with a new single titled 'Dicey Baba' on which he samples Fela Kuti’s 1986 record 'Teacher Don't Teach Me Nonsense'.

The single is one of the releases that will precede the arrival of Dice Aile's new project expected to be released later in the year.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ayra Starr will perform alongside Chris Brown on his North America tour

Ayra Starr will perform alongside Chris Brown on his North America tour

Tems says with success she has come to like the meaning of her name Témìládè

Tems says with success she has come to like the meaning of her name Témìládè

Dice Ailes calls out Sony Music for restricting his music on social media

Dice Ailes calls out Sony Music for restricting his music on social media

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on why he won't host events for certain politicians

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on why he won't host events for certain politicians

'Stop this nonsense,' Akah Nnani calls out i-Fitness gym over annual membership dues

'Stop this nonsense,' Akah Nnani calls out i-Fitness gym over annual membership dues

Tony Ross revisits his long walk to success in 'I Almost Forgot'

Tony Ross revisits his long walk to success in 'I Almost Forgot'

Audio Girl Africa launches first ever ProducHER Series Bootcamp in Nigeria

Audio Girl Africa launches first ever ProducHER Series Bootcamp in Nigeria

Don Jazzy changed my life, I left Mavin Records amicably - Reekado Banks

Don Jazzy changed my life, I left Mavin Records amicably - Reekado Banks

Drake makes Spotify history after hitting 95B streaming mark

Drake makes Spotify history after hitting 95B streaming mark

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy sells out successive shows at the Scotia Bank Arena

Burna Boy makes African history with successive sold-out shows in Canada

Skepta recruits Portable for new Afrobeats hit 'Tony Montana'

Portable joins Skepta on new Afrobeats hit 'Tony Montana'

Introducing the latest release from SamXCas: 'NO TIME'

Introducing the latest release from SamXCas, 'NO TIME'

Pheelz shares how a tweet from Rema changed his life

Pheelz shares how a tweet from Rema changed his life