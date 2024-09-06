ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

American rapper Desiigner sparks conversation with his new Afrobeats single

Adeayo Adebiyi

Billboard Hot 100 topping rapper Desiigner explores Afrobeats in his latest song 'Shyio'.

American rapper Desiigner sparks conversation with his new Afrobeats single
American rapper Desiigner sparks conversation with his new Afrobeats single

Recommended articles

The single released on September 6, 2024, sees Desiigner sing in pidgin English with his American accent in what captures the fast-growing global spread of Nigerian music.

Known for his hit chart-topping single 'Panda,' Desiigner's new song comes as a surprise as he becomes the latest foreign act to explore Afrobeats.

According to the Grammy nominee, 'Shyio' is an attempt to give his fans a new sound that retains the passion and striking melodies that define his music.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, with ongoing conversations over the globalisation of Afrobeats and its potential exploitation by foreign creatives, Desiigner's latest effort has sparked conversations, especially as it comes off the back of Usher and Chris Brown getting nominated in Afrobeats categories at the VMAs.

Some observers have opined that the single is another evidence of the need for gatekeeping Afrobeats from foreign exploitation before the genre loses its identity.

Others have argued that the song is another proof of Afrobeats' growing global appeal as the music continues to take giant strides in the exportation of Nigerian culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

At any rate, Desiigner's latest single is a reminder to the Afrobeats ecosystem that in the quest for the genre's global ambitions, more foreign artists will make Afrobeats record which will invariably position them to enjoy the success that comes with it.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gorimakpa drops new album, 'Journey' - a new milestone in Afrobeat

Gorimakpa drops new album, 'Journey' - a new milestone in Afrobeat

FBI arrests American musician who used Bot streams to generate $10M in royalties

FBI arrests American musician who used Bot streams to generate $10M in royalties

American rapper Desiigner sparks conversation with his new Afrobeats single

American rapper Desiigner sparks conversation with his new Afrobeats single

DJ Cuppy secretly goes back to school for fourth degree

DJ Cuppy secretly goes back to school for fourth degree

Hitmaker The Therapist taps Tyler ICU, Magicsticks for party starter '4X4'

Hitmaker The Therapist taps Tyler ICU, Magicsticks for party starter '4X4'

Riich Mic drops 'de go', the song Nigeria needs right now

Riich Mic drops 'de go', the song Nigeria needs right now

Those things don't matter to me - Seyi Law on handling social media backlash

Those things don't matter to me - Seyi Law on handling social media backlash

Davido meets Saudi Prince, describes himself as 'King of Nigeria'

Davido meets Saudi Prince, describes himself as 'King of Nigeria'

MI Abaga, hip hop fans hail Vector over the rapper's latest freestyle session

MI Abaga, hip hop fans hail Vector over the rapper's latest freestyle session

Pulse Sports

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Enugu State governor names street after viral musician Gentleman Mike Ejeagha

Enugu State governor names street after viral musician Gentleman Mike Ejeagha

Ayra Starr & Tems leads Afrobeats biggest cross-over songs in the first half of 2024

Ayra Starr joins Tems on stage for surprise performance

Big Baby C solidifies her position as one of Nigeria's most promising talent with 'LOAD’

Big Baby C solidifies her place among Nigeria's most promising talent with 'LOAD'

Uchechi Emelonye releases new EP, 'Mixed Emotions'

Uchechi Emelonye releases new EP, 'Mixed Emotions'