Artist: Demmie Vee featuring Kizz Daniel
Song Title: Tiff (Remix)
Genre: Afrobeat
Album: Ojoro EP
Date of release: October 31, 2019
Label: HND Records
Producer: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: Nigerian neo-Afropop singer, Demmie Vee is set to serve up his debut project - a 7-track EP, Ojoro. It is led by two new single; a Kizz Daniel featured remix of his 2018 bop, 'Tiff' and a Davolee-featured version of Falz's song, 'Hypocrite' which was released earlier this year.
The song is good and impressive.
Rating: 6/10
You can listen to 'Tiff (Remix)' HERE.
You can listen to 'Hypocrite' HERE.