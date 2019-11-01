Artist: Demmie Vee featuring Kizz Daniel

Song Title: Tiff (Remix)

Genre: Afrobeat

Album: Ojoro EP

Date of release: October 31, 2019

Label: HND Records

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Nigerian neo-Afropop singer, Demmie Vee is set to serve up his debut project - a 7-track EP, Ojoro. It is led by two new single; a Kizz Daniel featured remix of his 2018 bop, 'Tiff' and a Davolee-featured version of Falz's song, 'Hypocrite' which was released earlier this year.

The song is good and impressive.

Rating: 6/10

You can listen to 'Tiff (Remix)' HERE.

You can listen to 'Hypocrite' HERE.