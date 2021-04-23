Deena Ade and TiwaDara release new EP, 'Collision II'
'Collision II EP' is a refined mergence of the two eccentrics. The sonic scape ranges from Afro-Soul/House, R&B and Pop.
Tiwadara's indie style has permeated Nigerian subculture through personal projects, features and production credits for Dunnie and G o o d G i r l L A to name a few. He produced, mixed and mastered all the tracks on Collision II, which is a follow-up to 2019 Collision EP, the first collaborative work between both rappers.
'Collision II EP' is a refined mergence of the two eccentrics. The sonic scape ranges from Afro-Soul/House, R&B and Pop. A perfect hybbrid of sound beautifully compiled into one project.
You can stream the EP HERE.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng