Deena Ade and TiwaDara release new EP, 'Collision II'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

'Collision II EP' is a refined mergence of the two eccentrics. The sonic scape ranges from Afro-Soul/House, R&B and Pop.

Deena Ade and TiwaDara release new EP, 'Collision II.' (OneRPM)

Deena Ade's sultry singing emirates from British and Nigerian upbringing. Her style has pushed her classic brand into Japan. In May of 2020, Deena Ade's top listeners in Japan, followed by the US.

Tiwadara's indie style has permeated Nigerian subculture through personal projects, features and production credits for Dunnie and G o o d G i r l L A to name a few. He produced, mixed and mastered all the tracks on Collision II, which is a follow-up to 2019 Collision EP, the first collaborative work between both rappers.

'Collision II EP' is a refined mergence of the two eccentrics. The sonic scape ranges from Afro-Soul/House, R&B and Pop. A perfect hybbrid of sound beautifully compiled into one project.

