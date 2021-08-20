RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Deankelly drops new Afro-funk super hit jam titled "Ginika"

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Deankelly drops a new single titled "Ginika" an Afro-funk super hit jam.

Deankelly drops new Afro-funk super hit jam titled "Ginika".

The Nigerian American singer became a name to reckon with after his recent partnership with The Orchard Sony music, and intends to make a household name.

Recommended articles

After listening to his previous hits "Belama" and "2 Seconds" and this new single "Ginika", I can proudly say Deankelly deserves a spot on everyone's playlist, because he is the new king back to back.

Stream:-

HtmlCode

Follow @Deankelly_4eva

Deankelly drops new Afro-funk super hit jam titled "Ginika"
Deankelly drops new Afro-funk super hit jam titled "Ginika" Pulse Nigeria

#FeaturebyDeankelly

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Deankelly drops new Afro-funk super hit jam titled "Ginika"

BBNaija's Neo treats Vee on her birthday to a boat cruise dinner

Olu of Warri designate Tsola Emiko spoils himself with Rolls Royce and Bentley ahead of coronation

How COVID-19 has changed our perception of entertainment

Anita Okoye asks court to dissolve marriage with singer Paul Okoye

Dream Empire Music unveils 3 new artistes, Majeeed, Verchi, Lisa Viola with a single titled 'OGAJU'

Starz debuts trailer for 50 Cent's produced 'Black Mafia Family'

BBNaija 2021: Jackie B says she's cut all ties with Michael

Model Amber Rose accuses boyfriend of cheating with at least 12 women