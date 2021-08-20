The Nigerian American singer became a name to reckon with after his recent partnership with The Orchard Sony music, and intends to make a household name.
Deankelly drops new Afro-funk super hit jam titled "Ginika"
Deankelly drops a new single titled "Ginika" an Afro-funk super hit jam.
Recommended articles
After listening to his previous hits "Belama" and "2 Seconds" and this new single "Ginika", I can proudly say Deankelly deserves a spot on everyone's playlist, because he is the new king back to back.
Stream:-
Follow @Deankelly_4eva
Pulse Nigeria
#FeaturebyDeankelly
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng