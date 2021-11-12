The singer comes through with this mid-tempo number titled “Count”.
Dboi releases mid-tempo single titled 'Count'
Budding singer - Dboi has been honing his skills for a while, now he finally has an offering to share with the world.
On the record, Dboi warbles about his affection for his love interest with the opening line “I want to be your L.O.M.L for Life” while also assuring her she’s on the only one that counts as far as love goes.
Pulse Nigeria
The mid-tempo number is primed for an intimate time with your significant other.
Listen Up!
Pulse Nigeria
