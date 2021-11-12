RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Dboi releases mid-tempo single titled 'Count'

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Budding singer - Dboi has been honing his skills for a while, now he finally has an offering to share with the world.

Dboi releases mid-tempo single titled 'Count'
Dboi releases mid-tempo single titled 'Count'

The singer comes through with this mid-tempo number titled “Count”.

On the record, Dboi warbles about his affection for his love interest with the opening line “I want to be your L.O.M.L for Life” while also assuring her she’s on the only one that counts as far as love goes.

Dboi releases mid-tempo single titled 'Count'
Dboi releases mid-tempo single titled 'Count' Pulse Nigeria

The mid-tempo number is primed for an intimate time with your significant other.

Listen Up!

Fanlink: https://link.notjustokdistro.com/count

Connect on Instagram

Dboi releases mid-tempo single titled 'Count'
Dboi releases mid-tempo single titled 'Count' Pulse Nigeria

----

#FeaturedPost

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dboi releases mid-tempo single titled 'Count'

Dboi releases mid-tempo single titled 'Count'

Jess ETA returns with new single, 'SKATA'

Jess ETA returns with new single, 'SKATA'

Omay Lay is back with 'Free My Mind'

Omay Lay is back with 'Free My Mind'

Candy Bleakz performs for The Grammys

Candy Bleakz performs for The Grammys

South African star, Focalistic signs to The Plug Management

South African star, Focalistic signs to The Plug Management

Rising Singer, DarlSweetBoy releases, 'Attention'

Rising Singer, DarlSweetBoy releases, 'Attention'

Phyno releases fourth studio album, 'Still Over It'

Phyno releases fourth studio album, 'Still Over It'

Marvel's 'Eternals' now showing in Nigerian cinemas

Marvel's 'Eternals' now showing in Nigerian cinemas

EUPHORIA: Rue and Jules shouldn’t be together

EUPHORIA: Rue and Jules shouldn’t be together

Trending

Hey Buju! Apology accepted

Hey Buju! Apology accepted

American University band delivers amazing performance Wizkid's 'Essence' in a stadium as song hits 100 million streams on Apple Music

Wizkid and Tems. (TBD)

After certifications in France and the UK, CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' hits 15 billion streams on TikTok

CKay

Burna Boy teases new single titled, 'Off Your Mic' from his upcoming album

Burna Boy's hair is groomed by Mata Marielle