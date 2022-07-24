Davizzy Billz releases his debut EP “Before We Proceed”

Nigeria is blessed with a wealth of musical talent across several genres, some of which are working to preserve rap music in Nigeria. Rapper Davizzy Billz, who recently dropped his Rap EP "BEFORE WE PROCEED” has made it his mission to save what's left of Hip Hop in Nigeria.

While other rappers are focusing on singing for the sake of popularity, Davizzy Billz is following his passion and making a living from it.

He is currently working to create a fresh sound for the Nigerian hip hop scene. Some well-known Nigerian artists are familiar with Davizzy Billz; he is pals with Victor AD.

The recently released EP "BEFORE WE PROCEED" by Davizzy Billz is a product that will appeal to Nigerians and revitalize Hip Hop music in this country. There are eight tracks on the EP, and BadBoy Merly, itsMitz, D3LE, Prebane, Capt.Dyse, and JED all made guest appearances.

With Davizzy Billz striving to join the force with his "BEFORE WE PROCEED" EP, it's safe to say that Nigerian rappers like Blaqbonez, Ladipoe, and Psycho YP have been carrying Hip Hop music in Nigeria for some time now, with Davizzy Billz pushing to join the force “BEFORE WE PROCEED” EP, it’s safe to say there is hope for Hip Hop music in Nigeria.

“Music has always been my passion, I started listening to music from a very young age, I fell in love with everything music. I started first as a producer making beats on FL studio, along the line, I picked interest in rap and I started freestyling. I started working on my EP in June, it was a a bit challenging because I got to learn new things starting from the first track OUT OF MY WAY on the BEFORE WE PROCEED EP, trying to tell people you can’t stop my shine, so leave the way for me and I believe I’m going to succeed.

FREEDOM OF SPEECH: While making the song, I reflected on some issues, some personal experience I’ve had in the past concerning the issues with the system, police and other stuff. It’s my way of saying freedom of speech is free but freedom after speech is not guaranteed, meaning Freedom of Speech is just a mirage.

MY DAY is a groovy sound for like you know somebody that wants to be alone.

10/10 is about a sexy independent lady ready to do everything herself.

MY LIFE is about trials and tribulations of my life and getting to the position I am today for me to be able to release this project and where I’m headed to because I’m headed to the top and I know I will get there as long as I stay consistent and keep working.

SAVAGE is a drill sound, where I talked about people that demand from you without contributing anything to you.

SO MANY THINGS is about basically things going on in Nigeria societies.

The whole EP was produced by retromade and Thisispeace in Gemini Studio which I control, basically I’m the CEO of Gemini entertainment.

