Davina Oriakhi releases 'Pray For Me,' her first single in two years

The song was produced by SizzlePro (Credits include Aramide, Omawunmi)

Davina Oriakhi releases 'Pray For Me,' her first single in two years.

London based British-Nigerian Soul Fusion artiste Davina Oriakhi releases deeply felt leading single ‘Pray for me’. The track is a healing sentiment for us all, described as a “release of pain to dance to.”

The London Based Nigerian Singer Davina Oriakhi has embraced her pain but refuses to define her struggles as her resolution - transforming it into power instead. The track is fuelled with a soft angelic vibe - winded with a jazz, R&B and Afro-fused beat.

The captivating drums symbolise strength despite any trials and tribulations. Davina’s effortless honeyed vocal delivery feels like a therapy session. The peaceful aura she encapsulates feels ethereal.

After performing as an opening act for Nigerian star “Simi”. Davina has returned to flex her musical expertise. Fans can look forward to her forthcoming EP “Ase”, supported by HelpMusicians UK and the MOBO Trust, due to be released on the 29th of September 2021.

