Davina Oriakhi releases 'Pray For Me,' her first single in two years

The London Based Nigerian Singer Davina Oriakhi has embraced her pain but refuses to define her struggles as her resolution - transforming it into power instead. The track is fuelled with a soft angelic vibe - winded with a jazz, R&B and Afro-fused beat.

The captivating drums symbolise strength despite any trials and tribulations. Davina’s effortless honeyed vocal delivery feels like a therapy session. The peaceful aura she encapsulates feels ethereal.

The song was produced by SizzlePro (Credits include Aramide, Omawunmi).