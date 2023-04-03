Davido's 'Timeless' sets new first day streaming record for African albums on Apple Music
Nigerian megastar Davido has set a new record on Apple Music with his latest album 'Timeless'.
Davido's 'Timeless' has set a new record for the first-day streams of African albums on Apple Music. This was revealed on April 3, 2023, in a tweet by the official handle of Apple Music.
Davido has already broken several first-day records across Boomplay, Spotify, and Apple music charts across the world with the album charting in 102 countries, reaching number 26, and reaching a new African peak of number 2 in the United States.
‘Timeless’ broke the all-time record for the biggest debut week by any album on Spotify Nigeria in its first day of release ‘Timeless’ tallied 4.91 million streams on March 31; surpassing the previous record debut week total of 4.89M by Burna Boy’s ‘Love, Damini’.
'Timeless' also broke the record for the biggest first-day streams on Boomplay. — Its 7.25M streams on opening day surpasses the previously set record by Burna Boy’s 'Love, Damini' (3.38M).
With 'Timeless', Davido shatters the record set by sensational Nigerian hitmaker Asake with his debut album 'Mr. Money With the Vibes'.
