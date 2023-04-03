Davido's 'Timeless' sets new first day streaming record for African albums on Apple Music

Davido's 'Timeless' has set a new record for the first-day streams of African albums on Apple Music. This was revealed on April 3, 2023, in a tweet by the official handle of Apple Music.

Davido has already broken several first-day records across Boomplay, Spotify, and Apple music charts across the world with the album charting in 102 countries, reaching number 26, and reaching a new African peak of number 2 in the United States.

‘Timeless’ broke the all-time record for the biggest debut week by any album on Spotify Nigeria in its first day of release ‘Timeless’ tallied 4.91 million streams on March 31; surpassing the previous record debut week total of 4.89M by Burna Boy’s ‘Love, Damini’.

'Timeless' also broke the record for the biggest first-day streams on Boomplay. — Its 7.25M streams on opening day surpasses the previously set record by Burna Boy’s 'Love, Damini' (3.38M).