On October 23, 2019, Nigerian superstar, Davido's new single, 'Risky' was released and it features Jamaican artist, Popcaan.

The song is a fixed up version of Davido's viral freestyle on Hot97, New York. A video for the song was also released on the same day. On November 5, 2019, the song hit one million streams on Spotify. The song's video also has over four million views on YouTube.

The song was announced as the first single off Davido's sophomore album, A Good Time.

You can watch a video of the song below;