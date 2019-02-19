Davido has announced a release date for the remix of his hit single, Fall which features American rapper, Busta Rhymes alongside his signed artist Prayah.

'Fall' was one of the four singles released in 2017 that re-defined the course of Davido's career and ultimately set him to the path of global acceptance.

Late in 2018, legendary rapper Trevor Smith Jr. aka Busta Rhymes and Prayah who is signed to his Conglomerate label hinted at the possibility of a remix of Davido’s ‘Fall’.

In a post on his Instagram page on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, Busta Rhymes has confirmed that the song will be released on the 20th of March this year.

Davido's 'Fall' has been gathering acceptance on American radio and the billboards since the close of 2018, becoming the most Shazamed song in the US for last year.

Davido's 'Fall' becomes longest charting Nigerian song on the Billboard

Two years following its release, Davido's 'Fall' continues to set records especially on the global charts.

On Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 'Fall' climbed to the 29th position in the global charts board after four consecutive weeks becoming the first ever Nigerian single to achieve such a feat.

'Fall' moved from the 39th position in its previous week to occupy the 29th spot, the highest place ever for a Nigerian song on the Billboard Top 100 R&B/Hip-Hop charts week ending February 9, 2019.