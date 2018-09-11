Pulse.ng logo
Go
Davido Wizkid Olamide make Youtubes 10 most streamed artists

Davido, Wizkid Here are the 10 most streamed artists according to Youtube Nigeria

Popular video site, Youtube have released a list of the 10 most streamed artists on its Nigerian channel and it has a number of your favourite on it.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Davido and Wizkid are two of the most viewed artists on Youtube Nigeria (FortunePhotography)

Davido tops the list of most streamed artists on Youtube Nigeria over the last one year with the likes of Olamide and Wizkid making the top ten.

If you need proof of Davido's domination of the home scene over the past 12 months, then look no further than the comprehensive list released by video sharing site, Youtube.

The YouTube stats shows Davido as the most streamed artist with 9.38M views, followed by Olamide with 8.81M views and Wizkid with about 5.72 million views on its Nigerian channel between September 2017 to September 2018.

play Youtube list of 10 most viewed songs on its Nigerian channel (Youtube)

Others who make up the list include Flavour with 5.17 million views, Tiwa Savage with 5.06 million views, Tekno with 4.61 million views, Kiss Daniel with 3.80 million views, Simi with 3.70 million views, Sinach with 3.19 million views with the only non-Nigerian artist being Ed Sheeran coming in at the No 10 spot with 3.15 million views.

These numbers are a testament to how well Nigerian music is appreciated, especially back home and will directly add to the streaming revenue for these artists.

The year isn’t over yet, so we’re gonna see in the next few months how much the numbers will get especially if Davido pulls through with his album and the likes of Wizkid and Kiss Daniel also deliver theirs, with videos set to follow.

