Davido Wizkid Olamide 2face Simi nominated for NEA Awards 2018

NEA 2018 Davido, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage bag nominations at Nigerian Entertainment Awards [See full list]

The nominees list for the 2018 edition of the Nigerian Entertainment Awards holding in Washington, DC. have been released.

play Davido receiving an award at the 2017 edition of the Mobo Awards (GettyImages)

Davido, Wizkid, Olamide, Tiwa Savage and Simi have been nominated for the Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA 2018) holding in Washington DC, US.

Organizers of the 2018 edition of the Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) which enters its 13th edition, have released the full list of nominees for this years edition on its social media platforms.

The awards which will hold on November 10, covers various sections of the entertainment industry, including, music, movies, disc jockeying, record executives, comedy and a category for artistes in the diaspora.

Leading the categories for this year is the prestigious 'Afropop Male Artist of the year', which pits Olamide up against Davido, Wizkid, 2baba and Kizz Daniel.

play Tiwa Savage receiving an award at a previous edition of the NEAs (Instagram/NEA)

Another interesting category is the 'Female Artist of the year', where you have the likes of Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, Simi, Seyi Shay and Niniola.

There are a total of 22 categories which also provides for Best Lead Role in Film (Male and Female), Album of the year, Alternative Artist of the year, Trailblazer of the year and more.

See full list of nominees for the music categories at NEA 2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

