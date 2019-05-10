After the events that involved his uncle, Senator Isiaka Adeleke and the infamous case of violence involving Shoki Shitta, Wizkid and Baruwa Eleniyan, there is another batch of good news for the superstar artist.

Fresh of celebrating his second daughter, Hailey Adeleke whom he had with Amanda on her birthday, the dish is that he is set to appear at Studio23 in Miami today, May 10, 2019.

The event will hold at Senor Frogs Miami, 1450 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139, United States. It will be a two-hour set that will start from 10:00pm EDT and end at 12:00am EDT on Saturday, May 11, 2019.