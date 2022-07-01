RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido to appear on Chris Brown's 'Breezy' deluxe

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats megastar Davido will appear on Chris Brown's 'Breezy' deluxe Chris Brown revealed in a post on his Instagram story on Friday 1st July 2022.

Chris Brown, Davido
Chris Brown, Davido

The post showed a list of 9 songs to be added to the album with Davido appearing on a track titled 'Nobody has to know.'

Recommended articles
Chris Brown's Instagram Story
Chris Brown's Instagram Story Pulse Nigeria

This makes Davido the second Afrobeats artist on the album with Wizkid appearing on 'Call Me Everyday.'

This isn't the first time Davido and Chris Brown will be collaborating. Chris Brown appeared on 'Blow My Mind' which is on Davido's 'A Good Time' album. Chris Brown was also on 'A Better Time' album appearing on 'Shopping Spree' alongside Yung Thug.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

VRSD releases new single 'Kokoka' featuring OluwaMilla

VRSD releases new single 'Kokoka' featuring OluwaMilla

Victony announced as second featured Nigerian artist for COLORSxSTUDIOS and Spotify’s partnership

Victony announced as second featured Nigerian artist for COLORSxSTUDIOS and Spotify’s partnership

Davido to appear on Chris Brown's 'Breezy' deluxe

Davido to appear on Chris Brown's 'Breezy' deluxe

Alternative Youth Culture finds a home at Google Africa

Alternative Youth Culture finds a home at Google Africa

Award-winning Artist Calledoutmusic releases his third studio album 'My Beautiful Reality'

Award-winning Artist Calledoutmusic releases his third studio album 'My Beautiful Reality'

Rising star KaeStyle releases new single 'Moving Mad'

Rising star KaeStyle releases new single 'Moving Mad'

Pheelz drops 'Finesse' East Africa remix

Pheelz drops 'Finesse' East Africa remix

Brotherhood: Character posters debut ahead of confirmed theatrical release

Brotherhood: Character posters debut ahead of confirmed theatrical release

Sammie Okposo celebrates wife on 12th wedding anniversary

Sammie Okposo celebrates wife on 12th wedding anniversary

Trending

Wizkid and Tems among winners at 2022 BET Awards: See the complete list of winners

Tems accepting her award at the 2022 BET

Wizkid records historic win at the 2022 BET Awards

Wizkid, Tems

"I was a one time mechanic", says Khaid as he narrates how Sydney Talker discovered him

Khaid and Sydney

Afrobeats legend P-Square teases new single

PSquare (Spotify)