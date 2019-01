The breakout star of the year Victor A.D delivers a hit bound and stellar collaboration with Davido titled 'Tire You'.

'Tire You' is set to be the song of the year as it takes on the theme of working hard and smart. The record opens with the vocal of Davido imploring listeners to work hard, make money and Victor A.D. follows with an impressive verse.

The Etin Records - ensigned and Longitude Promotions - managed is set to build on the success of 'Wetin We Gain' with this record.

http://www.boomplaymusic.com/share/album/2404514