On March 10, 2022, Nigerian singer, Qdot released his debut album, Orin Dafidi, the Yoruba Bible translation for the book of Psalms.
QDot releases new playlist, 'Orin Dafidi (Psalms),' Davido, Vector, Simi, Seriki, Small Doctor, Chinko Ekun, Terry Apala and more feature
The lead single for the album, 'Lyrical,' features Vector, Seriki, Chinko Ekun and Terry Apala.
Recommended articles
Pulse Nigeria
The 6-track album, which is currently exclusively available on Boomplay for a few days, before it becomes available on all platforms, features Davido, Vector, Simi, Seriki, Small Doctor, Chinko Ekun, Terry Apala and more.
The lead single for the album, 'Lyrical,' features Vector, Seriki, Chinko Ekun and Terry Apala.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng