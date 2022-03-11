RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

QDot releases new playlist, 'Orin Dafidi (Psalms),' Davido, Vector, Simi, Seriki, Small Doctor, Chinko Ekun, Terry Apala and more feature

The lead single for the album, 'Lyrical,' features Vector, Seriki, Chinko Ekun and Terry Apala.

On March 10, 2022, Nigerian singer, Qdot released his debut album, Orin Dafidi, the Yoruba Bible translation for the book of Psalms.

The 6-track album, which is currently exclusively available on Boomplay for a few days, before it becomes available on all platforms, features Davido, Vector, Simi, Seriki, Small Doctor, Chinko Ekun, Terry Apala and more.

STREAM THE ALBUM HERE.

