On May 11, 2020, Nigerian singer, Peruzzi took to his Twitter page to announce that his next single will be produced by Nigerian superstar, Davido. He then posted a snippet of this song and described the moment as a "dream."

He wrote, "Always wanted Baddest To Produce Me A Record & He Did At The Right Time !!!!!!! “AND ON THE BEAT IS DAVIDO” #GAZA IS COMING!!"

Davido then replied the conversation by writing on his Twitter page that, "Produced my first song in 8 years last night for @Peruzzi."

Rapper and DMW act, Dremo also commented on this event and alluded to the quality of the beat.

In the early 2010s, 'On the beat is Davido' was a thing till it wasn't - that was Davido's producer tag. You might remember that legendary rapper, Modenine told Pulse Nigeria earlier in 2020 that Davido was set to produce a song on his 2010 album, Da Vinci Mode but the song never saw the light of day.