Davido will be kicking off his Nigeria concerts later this month and he plans to hit the cities of Asaba and Enugu first.

The music star in a tweet on Thursday, November 28, 2019, revealed that he is on his way to Nigeria to have a good time.

"On my way to Lagos to have A GOOD TIME ..!! ENUGU AND ASABA THIS WEEKEND !!!!! WHATS SONGS SHOULD I PERFORM OFF #AGT ??," he tweeted.

Davido released his album 'Good Times' on November 22, 2019, which has received a lot of positive reviews. We guess he plans to make this December one to remember by all his fans and even critics