Davido thrills New York fans with first live performance of 'Timeless'

Just two days after his album release, Davido delivered the first live performance of the new album with an electrifying performance at New York Irvine Plaza.

Hundreds of fans who turned up for the Meet and Greet with Davido got to take pictures with him while he also signed merchandise before performing songs off his new album.

In the video clip of his performance that has circulated across social media, fans can be seen singing excitedly to the song as they already know the lyrics to the two-day-old album.

'Timeless' has enjoyed a warm reception with fans as 'Unavailable' feat Musa Keys, 'Away', and 'No Competition' feat Asake becoming early favorites.