Davido thrills New York fans with first live performance of 'Timeless'
Nigerian megastar Davido has delighted fans with the first performance of his new album.
Recommended articles
Just two days after his album release, Davido delivered the first live performance of the new album with an electrifying performance at New York Irvine Plaza.
Hundreds of fans who turned up for the Meet and Greet with Davido got to take pictures with him while he also signed merchandise before performing songs off his new album.
In the video clip of his performance that has circulated across social media, fans can be seen singing excitedly to the song as they already know the lyrics to the two-day-old album.
'Timeless' has enjoyed a warm reception with fans as 'Unavailable' feat Musa Keys, 'Away', and 'No Competition' feat Asake becoming early favorites.
READ ALSO: Davido delivers his most musically accomplished album yet with 'Timeless' [Pulse Review]
Davido is set to perform his new album in a show tagged "A Timeless Night with Davido" with the first installment in New York on April 2, 2023, at the Irvine Plaza. The second show will take place in London on April 5, 2023, at Koko. The third and final show will hold in Lagos on April 23rd at the Tafa Balewa Square (TBS).
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng