Davido is set to release the lead single of his upcoming album, 'A Good Time.' The single is titled, 'Risky' featuring Popcaan.

The song is a fleshed up version of the viral rap freestyle ‘kilo kan mi’ on Hot 97, New York earlier in 2019. This version is fleshed up by, Speroachbeatz. The video is directed by JM Films.

A DMW source hints that 'Risky' will be the lead single off of David’s A Good Time. The video will drop soon. The status of the hit single, 'Blow My Mind' is then unknown.

Could it be the lead single off the proposed collaborative album between Davido and Chris Brown? Only time will tell.

You can watch the teaser below;