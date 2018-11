news

Clean Bandit enlists Davido and Love Ssega for their new song, 'Beautiful.'

Off their recently released album, ''What is love?'', the English group work with a collection of stars including Nigeria's Davido on their project.

Davido has featured on a number of international records this year like Popcaan's 'Dun Rich' and he impresses yet again adding his distinct vibe to this electropop tune to make it truly beautiful.