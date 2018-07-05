Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Davido speaks on new album and why he signed Sauce Kid

Davido Pop star speaks on why he signed Sauce Kid and his upcoming album

In an exclusive interview with Pulse at the recently held BET Awards, Davido spoke on his upcoming album and the signing of Sauce Kid to the DMW family.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Davido speaks to Pulse (GettyImages)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Davido has spoken to Pulse on the reasons why he signed rapper, Sauce Kid and what to expect when his album is released later in the year.

At the 2018 edition of the BET Awards, which held on June 25 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, Davido emerged as the winner of the Best International Act category and few hours before the event, he discussed his upcoming album and more.

On why he signed Sauce Kid

play Davido talks to Pulse (Pulse)

Earlier in May, it was announced that Sauce Kid, aka Sinzu had signed for Davido's DMW label following his release from a United States prison where he had completed his two years term for aggravated identity theft.

Speaking on his reasons for signing the rapper, Davido says;

''Sinzu has been a great friend of mine, he was one of my mentors when I first started and when I heard he had got out, I spoke to him and he was really proud of me and what I had accomplished and I was like, Yo Sinzu, come to DMW, let's run this stuff, he is my big brother, expect his album this year..

For now, we are working on getting him back to Nigeria.''

On becoming the first artiste to receive the Best International Act award on the main stage.

 

The BET Awards in its 18th edition this year presented the winner of the Best International Act with his award live on the main stage as against previous editions where it was presented backstage and Davido said this should have happened all this while.

''It shows that there is progress, it shows that they are watching and they are listening, even though I feel it should have been on the stage this while''.

ALSO READ: The Best Int'l Act has earned its place on the main stage

Speaking on his upcoming album

play Davido (Pulse)

While accepting his award for Artist of the year at the 2018 Headies, Davido had announced that he will be releasing his album in September and he says his should only expect greatness.

''Just expect greatness, there will be hits and mad songs, great songs''.

Asked if there were any international collaborations, he says,

''Just forget those ones and enjoy the mad songs, there will be collaborations though, but it will be few''.

On the recent news that he plans to sell out the O2 Arena

play Davido and Wizkid on stage (Discogs)
 

''I didn't announce it, there have been speculations but I am not saying it's a lie, but I think that is going to happen though.

Yes, it will happen, Wiz already did it, I want to do it, one African artiste doing it is great, then two African artists and maybe three, and it goes to show that the impossible is possible''.

Davido will be performing at the Wireless Festival in London, which is scheduled to hold this weekend, July 6-8.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Pulse List Here are the 15 biggest songs of 2018 so farbullet
2 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet
3 New Music Small Doctor - Japabullet

Related Articles

Davido Watch Pop star touch down in UK for Wireless Festival this weekend
Pulse Blogger How Davido became the biggest CEO in Nigeria music industry
Davido How pop star went back to basics to get international acclaim
Pulse List Here are the 10 best videos of 2018 so far
Davido Pop star recording new music with album due later this year
Pulse List Here are the 15 biggest songs of 2018 so far
Runtown Here is a timeline of Singer's bitter feud with estranged label, Eric Many
Mr Eazi The rise and rise of Banku Music
AFRIMMA 2018 Organizers announce date for 5th edition of Awards and Music festival

Music

Plantashun Boiz 10 years after: What went wrong with the reunion album of the popular group, Plan B?
Runtown Here is a timeline of Singer's bitter feud with estranged label, Eric Many
Crystal Empire Music and Records Worldwide welcomes new artist
Crystal Empire Music Label welcomes new artiste, Opiz, to its fold
Davido Watch Pop star touch down in UK for Wireless Festival this weekend