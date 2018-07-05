news

Davido has spoken to Pulse on the reasons why he signed rapper, Sauce Kid and what to expect when his album is released later in the year.

At the 2018 edition of the BET Awards, which held on June 25 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, Davido emerged as the winner of the Best International Act category and few hours before the event, he discussed his upcoming album and more.

On why he signed Sauce Kid

Earlier in May, it was announced that Sauce Kid, aka Sinzu had signed for Davido's DMW label following his release from a United States prison where he had completed his two years term for aggravated identity theft.

Speaking on his reasons for signing the rapper, Davido says;

''Sinzu has been a great friend of mine, he was one of my mentors when I first started and when I heard he had got out, I spoke to him and he was really proud of me and what I had accomplished and I was like, Yo Sinzu, come to DMW, let's run this stuff, he is my big brother, expect his album this year..

For now, we are working on getting him back to Nigeria.''

On becoming the first artiste to receive the Best International Act award on the main stage.

The BET Awards in its 18th edition this year presented the winner of the Best International Act with his award live on the main stage as against previous editions where it was presented backstage and Davido said this should have happened all this while.

''It shows that there is progress, it shows that they are watching and they are listening, even though I feel it should have been on the stage this while''.

Speaking on his upcoming album

While accepting his award for Artist of the year at the 2018 Headies, Davido had announced that he will be releasing his album in September and he says his should only expect greatness.

''Just expect greatness, there will be hits and mad songs, great songs''.

Asked if there were any international collaborations, he says,

''Just forget those ones and enjoy the mad songs, there will be collaborations though, but it will be few''.

On the recent news that he plans to sell out the O2 Arena

''I didn't announce it, there have been speculations but I am not saying it's a lie, but I think that is going to happen though.

Yes, it will happen, Wiz already did it, I want to do it, one African artiste doing it is great, then two African artists and maybe three, and it goes to show that the impossible is possible''.