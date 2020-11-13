On November 15, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Davido will chat with DJ Cuppy on Apple Radio's 'Africa Now' on Apple Music.

During the chat, he will discuss his latest album, 'A Better Time,' his single 'FEM,' EndSARS and more.

Here are Pulse Nigeria's picks of the bunch;

Davido on 'Fem' becoming the anthem for #EndSars protests in Nigeria

"I didn't see this coming, and then I dropped it, and then three weeks later, everybody singing it, everybody protest…

"I played that song since June, it just happened to be by chance that happened. But I was really delighted to see that they were using my music as a voice, not being violent, just really enjoying it. It was really amazing to see. But I loved this."

Davido on sharing his Nigerian culture with close collaborators

"I always let them know the bigger picture of things, like it's outside... Forget the music. This, what we're doing, bridging Africa, you know, Africa-America, what we're doing is way bigger than the music.

"We're forming an alliance that cannot be beat. I've tried to explain to them, like I'm talking to Lil Baby about it, investing in property in Africa, stuff like that. Summer Walker telling me she wants to move to Nigeria. That's it for me. It's more of, ‘Let's share our culture,' and you see that you end up doing bigger things than even music. "

Davido’s proverb of the week

"If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. I say this every time. You rush in, you rush out. You've got to go alone to go fast. You don't help anybody, you want to take all the glory. In a matter of time, you go like this. But if you want to bring people along your journey, you feel you...

"You see that you build a foundation so strong that even if you're falling, there are people to help you get back up. So that's just really how I live my life. That's really how I do my thing."