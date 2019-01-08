Odwise is out with this new one which he titles 'I Call Lati.'

2019 started on an interesting note for Davido following the success of his ''Davido Live In Concert'' at the end of the past year. During the show, Davido had promised one of the fans who was protecting a number of the ladies from being molested the sum of N1m.

But as Davido delayed in redeeming his pledge, the fan took to social media in a video that soon went viral stating that he is yet to receive the money despite several calls to a certain 'Lati' from the DMW team. He has however now fulfilled his promise to the fan.

That video has now inspired this new single by upcoming singer, Odwise, titled, 'I Call Lati' and shared by Davido on his personal Youtube page.

LISTEN HERE