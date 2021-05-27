Davido set to feature on Skales' new single
In the past, they have collaborated on songs like 'Always' and 'Currency.'
The song looks set to be titled, 'This Your Body.'
On his Instagram page, Skales who recently unveiled his new artist said, "THIS YOUR BODY! 🔥Summer anthem featuring my brother @davido loaded up for this Friday."
