Davido set to feature on Skales' new single

Motolani Alake

In the past, they have collaborated on songs like 'Always' and 'Currency.'

On May 26, 2021, Nigerian singers, Skales and Davido, the DMW boss broke news that they are set to create a song together.

The song looks set to be titled, 'This Your Body.'

On his Instagram page, Skales who recently unveiled his new artist said, "THIS YOUR BODY! 🔥Summer anthem featuring my brother @davido loaded up for this Friday."

In the past, they have collaborated on songs like 'Always' and 'Currency.'

