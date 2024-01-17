Davido sells out O2 Arena ahead of his January headline concert

This news was revealed in a post on X by The O2 who announced that the multi-award-winning Afrobeats star has sold out the iconic Arena.

At the concert scheduled for January 28, 2024, Davido will be performing at the 20,000 O2 Arena in a headline show which is one of the stops for his "Timeless Tour".

The tour kicked off in 2023 following the release of Davido's record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless' and has had stops in different cities around the world.

Davido's upcoming O2 Arena concert will mark another triumphant return to the iconic hall after becoming the first Nigerian solo artist to sell out the O2 Arena in 2019.

In 2022, Davido also performed at the O2 as one of the stops for his "We Rise By Lifting Others Tour".