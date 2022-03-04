On Sunday, March 5, 2022, Nigerian superstar, Davido will headline a second show at the O2 Arena in London.
Davido sells out his show at the O2 Arena
It is promoted by live event giant, Live Nation.
Recommended articles
But on March 3, 2022, it was announced that the father of three had sold out the show. This was announced by the official Twitter account of the O2.
The account wrote, "📣 @davido has officially sold out at #TheO2 👏👏👏 #DavidoatTheO2."
A few weeks ago, Pulse reported that this show was scheduled to happen in London. It is promoted by live event giant, Live Nation.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng