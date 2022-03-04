RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido sells out his show at the O2 Arena

Authors:

Motolani Alake

It is promoted by live event giant, Live Nation.

Davido officially sells out his show at the O2. (TheO2)
Davido officially sells out his show at the O2. (TheO2)

On Sunday, March 5, 2022, Nigerian superstar, Davido will headline a second show at the O2 Arena in London.

Recommended articles

But on March 3, 2022, it was announced that the father of three had sold out the show. This was announced by the official Twitter account of the O2.

The account wrote, "📣 @davido has officially sold out at #TheO2 👏👏👏 #DavidoatTheO2."

A few weeks ago, Pulse reported that this show was scheduled to happen in London. It is promoted by live event giant, Live Nation.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Princess told me to kiss, suck the child's br*ast – Baba Ijesha tells court

Princess told me to kiss, suck the child's br*ast – Baba Ijesha tells court

Davido sells out his show at the O2 Arena

Davido sells out his show at the O2 Arena

Wizkid's 'Essence' gets certified double platinum in the US

Wizkid's 'Essence' gets certified double platinum in the US

'Dbanj Is Not My Father' - America-based songwriter, Cheekychizzy confirms exit from DB Records

'Dbanj Is Not My Father' - America-based songwriter, Cheekychizzy confirms exit from DB Records

Inkblot set to debut new thriller 'The Blood Covenant'

Inkblot set to debut new thriller 'The Blood Covenant'

Sky Film Distribution 'Lazarus' Movie Release Campaign

Sky Film Distribution 'Lazarus' Movie Release Campaign

Tega Oghenejobo of MAVIN can be the answer to Universal Music Group’s troubles in Nigeria [Pulse Explainer]

Tega Oghenejobo of MAVIN can be the answer to Universal Music Group’s troubles in Nigeria [Pulse Explainer]

CEAN reveals why film exhibitors reject horror movies

CEAN reveals why film exhibitors reject horror movies

Kim Kardashian removes 'West' from her Instagram profile

Kim Kardashian removes 'West' from her Instagram profile

Trending

Akon tells the story of signing Sarkodie, one of Ghana's biggest talents

Sarkodie and Akon

SPOTTED: Fireboy grabs Madonna's waist in new photos

Fireboy and Madonna. (TBD)

Morgan Freeman announces Davido's upcoming show at London's 02 arena

Freeman is a famous Hollywood legend [Instagram]

The Headies Award: 15th edition to take place in the United States of America

The Headies Logo