Davido says 'Timeless' was created to transport listeners to another planet

Davido appears on the latest episode of Apple Music African Now Radio as a guest artist to break down his highly anticipated album 'Timeless'.

Speaking on the album, Davido describes it as an album whose creative process took him to a whole different dimension.

“When I made this record, I had an out-of-body experience, as it took me to a whole other dimension. The feeling of this record, every time I listen to it… it transports you to another planet.”

Davido also gave a summary of each track on the album. You can read the breakdown below:

'FEEL'

"The title of this record explains itself. When I made this record, I had an out-of-body experience, as it took me to a whole other dimension. The feeling of this record, every time I listen to it… Bruh it transports you to another planet. That’s why we called that record ‘FEEL.’ It’s a real feel-good record. I love the beat, shout out to BlaiseBeatz - amazing producer, amazing production. I call it festival music, I think this song will really be appreciated by people that go to festivals."

‘NO COMPETITION’

"A lot of people’s favourite: ‘NO COMPETITION’ featuring my brother Asake. Amazing record, I know the ladies gon love this. Shout out to 1da Banton on the production. One of my personal favourites on the album, I love it. It reminds me of the song you’re gonna wanna dance on the Dancefloor with your lady, with your woman, she’s wearing a nice dress, dressed to impress."

‘BOP’

"What up Jamaica! We got ‘BOP’ featuring Dexta Daps, my brother all the way from the yard! I and Dexta have been friends for a couple of years now, amazing human beings. I was on his album and now he’s on my mind. It’s gonna be amazing, the ladies gon’ really really love this and they’re gonna dance to it. I know that for sure."

‘AWAY’

"This is the classic Davido sound. Any day one Davido fans listening, if you listen to this record you would know this is a classic Davido-type sounding record. Produced by Magicsticks, an amazing producer."

Davido also highlighted the new Afrobeats songs he has been enjoying which include BNXN's 'Gwagwalada' feat Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez and Victony's 'Soweto' feat Rema & Don Toliver.

