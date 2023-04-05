The sports category has moved to a new website.

Davido says 'Timeless' was created to transport listeners to another planet

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido has given a breakdown of his new album 'Timeless' on Apple Music Africa Now Radio.

Davido on Apple Music Africa Now Radio
Davido on Apple Music Africa Now Radio

Davido appears on the latest episode of Apple Music African Now Radio as a guest artist to break down his highly anticipated album 'Timeless'.

Speaking on the album, Davido describes it as an album whose creative process took him to a whole different dimension.

“When I made this record, I had an out-of-body experience, as it took me to a whole other dimension. The feeling of this record, every time I listen to it… it transports you to another planet.”

Davido also gave a summary of each track on the album. You can read the breakdown below:

"The title of this record explains itself. When I made this record, I had an out-of-body experience, as it took me to a whole other dimension. The feeling of this record, every time I listen to it… Bruh it transports you to another planet. That’s why we called that record ‘FEEL.’ It’s a real feel-good record. I love the beat, shout out to BlaiseBeatz - amazing producer, amazing production. I call it festival music, I think this song will really be appreciated by people that go to festivals."

"A lot of people’s favourite: ‘NO COMPETITION’ featuring my brother Asake. Amazing record, I know the ladies gon love this. Shout out to 1da Banton on the production. One of my personal favourites on the album, I love it. It reminds me of the song you’re gonna wanna dance on the Dancefloor with your lady, with your woman, she’s wearing a nice dress, dressed to impress."

"What up Jamaica! We got ‘BOP’ featuring Dexta Daps, my brother all the way from the yard! I and Dexta have been friends for a couple of years now, amazing human beings. I was on his album and now he’s on my mind. It’s gonna be amazing, the ladies gon’ really really love this and they’re gonna dance to it. I know that for sure."

"This is the classic Davido sound. Any day one Davido fans listening, if you listen to this record you would know this is a classic Davido-type sounding record. Produced by Magicsticks, an amazing producer."

Davido also highlighted the new Afrobeats songs he has been enjoying which include BNXN's 'Gwagwalada' feat Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez and Victony's 'Soweto' feat Rema & Don Toliver.

On the new exciting talent that has caught his eyes, Davido gives a shout-out to fast-rising rapper Odumodu Blvck whose new single 'Declan Rice' caught the ears of listeners.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.






