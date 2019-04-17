This information was revealed by Davido via his Instagram page on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. An obviously thrilled Davido couldn't hide his joy as he shared a screenshot of the track where the music producer helped created.

"Omg @kiddominant !! Made it on Beyoncé Album! Jesus!!" he wrote.

It is interesting to note that the song in which Kiddominant worked on is a song Beyonce featured Rihanna! Yes, guys, Beyonce and Rihanna have a song together and we can't wait to hear it.

Hints of Beyonce's new album hit the Internet

There have been unconfirmed hints that Beyonce will be dropping a new album very soon. According to the lyrics website, Genius, the album is possibly going to be titled 'B7' and its expected release date is April 18, 2019. The website went on to show. This latest development comes ahead of her “Homecoming” documentary which is going to be aired on Netflix. It is important to note that she has dropped an unannounced live album from her Coachella performance last year.

The last time Beyonce released a solo album 'Lemonade' was in 2016. However, in 2018, together with her husband Jay Z, they released a joint album in 2018 titled 'Everything Is Love.'

Jay Z and Beyonce drop surprise new joint album 'Everything Is Love'

Back in 2018, Beyoncé dropped yet another Internet breaking surprise album on her fans but this time, she didn't do it alone as alongside her husband, Jay Z, they have released a new album titled, Everything Is Love.

With no advanced warning, outside the recent spate of eye-catching pictures that have been released across the Internet, the almighty Carter's dropped their joint album, Everything Is Love on Saturday, June 16 via their streaming platform, Tidal.

Jay Z and Beyonce also shared a video to one of the songs on the album, Apesh*t, a single that sees Jay Z throw shots at the Grammy where he was the most nominated artist at the 2018 edition but ended up without any award.