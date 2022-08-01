RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido previews unreleased single

Afrobeats megastar Davido has previewed an unreleased single on his Instagram page.

Details: Award-winning Afrobeats megastar Davido took to his Instagram live to preview an unreleased single. Davido was joined by thousands of Instagram users on Sunday, 31st July to watch him preview a new single that has generated excitement amongst fans.

What the single sounds like: The previewed single carries an up-tempo beat and Davido's trademark flows with which he has delivered multiple hit songs.

The single is a step away from the slow tempo and conscious content Davido offered in 'Stand Strong' which is his sole release of 2022.

Release Date: Davido is yet to reveal the song's title or the release date for the single. The single will likely be dropped in anticipation of his forthcoming 2022 album whose release date is still uncertain.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

