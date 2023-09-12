Davido apologises after postponing European tour dates

On September 11, 2023, the multi-award winning megastar announced that he is moving the dates for his 2023 European tour which is scheduled for Q4 2023 to Q1 2024.

In the statement released via his social media handles, Davido stated that the postponement would give him and his team more time to sort out the production hitches they are facing to give fans a better show.

Davido also announced that his Manchester show would be his last European date for 2023 while the remaining date will be rescheduled for 2023.

"One of my greatest joys this year has been reconnecting with all of you during my Timeless Tour. I've been humbled to see so many of you show up at sold-out shows across North America and Dubai. The energy has been incredible, bless you all.

I am passionate about giving you a truly timeless experience, every show, every time - One that you all deserve. So, with this in mind I've made the decision that after the show in Manchester, I will be moving my remaining European dates until Q1 2024. The additional time allows us to sort out some of the production issues we have been experiencing and gives us time to improve and create a bigger and more immersive show.

Please accept my heartfelt apologies, but as I have said, there is a time for everything, and I believe that taking a few months now to make your experience perfect will be time well spent.

For anyone who has already purchased tickets, please hold on new dates coming soon.

Peace & Love."

Davido released his highly anticipated 4th album 'Timeless' on March 31, 2023, which went on to break multiple Nigerian streaming records.