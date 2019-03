Abdul shares the visuals to his collaboration with Davido and Peruzzi in 6.30.

The former member of the Defunct Black Tribe who is carving a path back unto scene is out with the video to his latest single, '6.30,' which features DMW members, Davido and Peruzzi.

The song is also produced by the label's affiliated beat-maker Speroach Beatz while the accompanying visuals directed by Twitch with scenes shot in the UK sees Abdul play the lover boy on his way to meet the one he wants.