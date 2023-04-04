The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido performs songs off his new album on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian international megastar Davido has performed two songs off his latest album 'Timeless'.

Davido
Davido

Recommended articles

After his album release, Davido is marketing the album to fans across the world. He delivered the first public performance of the new album on April 2, 2023 at the Irvine Plaza in New York.

Davido has now taken his new album to 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' where he performed two songs 'Feel' and 'Unavailable'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido's performance on The Late Show isn't his first appearance on an American Primetime TV Show as he has previously performed at The Tonight Show.

Since its release, 'Timeless' has continued to shatter streaming record while setting up new ones. The album has set a new opening day streaming records on Apple Music, Spotify, Audiomack, and Boomplay.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sina Rambo and wife reportedly reconcile after marital drama goes public

Sina Rambo and wife reportedly reconcile after marital drama goes public

Davido performs songs off his new album on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Davido performs songs off his new album on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Davido's 'Timeless' sets new opening day global record on Audiomack

Davido's 'Timeless' sets new opening day global record on Audiomack

BBTitans' Lukay denies being married, having 2 kids

BBTitans' Lukay denies being married, having 2 kids

'Who's your mate' - Simi corrects her 2-year-old girl who called her Simisola

'Who's your mate' - Simi corrects her 2-year-old girl who called her Simisola

Singer Portable released from police custody

Singer Portable released from police custody

He sent me a DM first - Hajia Bintu reveals relationship between Don Jazzy and herself

He sent me a DM first - Hajia Bintu reveals relationship between Don Jazzy and herself

New extended 'Gangs of Lagos' trailer offers a closer look at action-packed thriller

New extended 'Gangs of Lagos' trailer offers a closer look at action-packed thriller

Davido's 'Timeless' sets new first day streaming record for African albums on Apple Music

Davido's 'Timeless' sets new first day streaming record for African albums on Apple Music

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mercy Chinwo

Mercy Chinwo threatens Obidiz with ₦2 billion lawsuit for using her name in a song

Davido

Davido drops tracklist for upcoming album 'Timeless'

Morravey, Logos Olori

Davido signs 2 new artists to DMW

Tony Tetuila, Naira Marley, Davido, Olamide (1)

10 Afrobeats songs that generated controversy