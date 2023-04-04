Davido performs songs off his new album on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'
Nigerian international megastar Davido has performed two songs off his latest album 'Timeless'.
Recommended articles
After his album release, Davido is marketing the album to fans across the world. He delivered the first public performance of the new album on April 2, 2023 at the Irvine Plaza in New York.
Davido has now taken his new album to 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' where he performed two songs 'Feel' and 'Unavailable'.
Davido's performance on The Late Show isn't his first appearance on an American Primetime TV Show as he has previously performed at The Tonight Show.
Since its release, 'Timeless' has continued to shatter streaming record while setting up new ones. The album has set a new opening day streaming records on Apple Music, Spotify, Audiomack, and Boomplay.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng