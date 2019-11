In the late hours of November 17, 2019, Mayorkun took his 'Mayorkun Live in Concert' party to London.

The event held at Indigo at the O2 Arena in London. Davido also performed at the show. The event had previously been to Birmingham and Manchester in England.

During the event, Davido performed a string of his hits. Other performers include Kuami Eugene, and KiDi,

You can watch videos of the event below;