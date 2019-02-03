Until then, the idea of taking up a responsibility to reform Nigeria is still fresh on his mind. Already he has developed an initiative to encourage balloters in the imminent polls to stay guard of their votes after it must have been cast.

There is already a conversation about the problem in leadership in contemporary music. In January, rapper Falz got a good score from Pulse following the release of his 4th studio album "Moral Instruction" on Tuesday, January 15, 2019. The project calls for a change in attitude especially in governance to inspire a prosperous nation.

Davido seemed to be driven by this interest in his interview with UK's Channel 4 News. At the MOBO Awards in 2017, the pop star called the attention of the world to the problem of leadership in his country while receiving a prize for the Best African Act.

The Channel 4 interviewer brought his attention to his speech at the event appearing to have suggested an interest in politics based on how passionate he spoke on the stage. Providing a response Davido said that if he was in a position of power, "there are a lot of things I would have done differently" though he wasn't able to get into his strategy for execution.

He might not get involved in internal affairs like a traditional politicians, but he is interested enough to stay within close proximity to be able to make an impact.

"If I am not in it 100%, I will probably be around it," Davido tells a reporter who interviewed him. The pop star takes his social responsibility serious. It has inspired him to sensitize his countrymen on the best ways to avoid being cheated by scheming politicians.

"In Nigeria, we have elections coming up in February. And there is thing I am doing called defend your vote.

"You know you vote, you leave and then they mess everything up. After the vote you wait there.

"After you vote wait there let them count everything and I am not gonna stop until they change."

Getting groomed for state affairs

Change is exactly what the current president Muhammadu Buhari administration promised the Nigerian people before taking charge of their affairs in May 2015.

Opinions have been divided concerning Buhari's performance. The president and his party the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been accused of using unconventional tactics to lure voters.

For example, the TraderMoni scheme offering N10,000 to petty traders across the country as an interest-free loan. The Vice-President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has been useful in distributing these monies in major markets.

Davido prefers to dine with the APC's main opposition the People's Democratic Party (PDP) whose presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has promised to provide Nigerians with sufficient employment.

The singer was on hand to entertain delegates at the PDP's National Convention held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Saturday, October 6, 2019. It was at this event that Atiku emerged as presidential candidate.

To support his uncle Senator Ademola Adeleke in his campaign to become the governor of Osun State at the election on September 27, 2018, he shared messages on social media campaigning for the PDP.

And there was the performance that impressed the crowd but the senator was no match for Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola of the APC, declared winner after a re-run.