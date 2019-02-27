A rush of new music is expected to hit the music space in the coming weeks from some of the big name stars and we are excited about them.

While there have been a couple of album releases in the first two months of the year, especially from the Hip-hop artists, 2019 has started quite slowly for the big name Nigerian Pop artists with many holding back the music due to the ongoing political season.

But as the citizens took to the polls to elect its President for the next four years, a number of artists began to announce release dates for their new materials with some interesting collaborations also mentioned.

Here are 5 new songs expected to be released in March

Patoranking - 'Confirm' featuring Davido

Dancehall star Patoranking teams up with Davido on the new single titled, 'Confirm' which will be released on the first day of March 2019.

Patoranking who is set to release his sophomore album, ''Wilmer'' later in the year announced the new single on his Instagram page with Davido also sharing his excitement with the song.

This will be the very first collaboration between the duo who have enjoyed major success in their different genres.

Wande Coal and Mutay - 'Start To Dance'

Wande Coal and frequent collaborator Mutay will be reuniting yet again for the Black Diamond's first offering for 2019, which is a command for his listeners to 'Start To Dance.'

Following the resurgence he enjoyed with the release of the smash hit, 'Iskaba' in 2016, Wande Coal has sustained the run with follow up anthems like 'Turkey Nla' in 2017 and 'So Mi So' released last year and now he has announced another single working with one half of the Legendury Beatz production duo, Mutay.

Rexxie - 'Foti Foyin' feat Teni, Zlatan and Naira Marley

During a recent visit to London with the DMW crew for a series of performances, the new street king, Zlatan shared a snippet of himself alongside Teni Entertainer and 'Japa' singer, Naira Marley in the studio working in a new single.

The much anticipated song, 'Foti Foyin' owned by producer/singer Rexxie, the man responsible for the hit singles, 'Able Gold' and 'Zanku' is one that has gotten fans quite excited and is anticipated for release this Friday.

Dapo Tuburna - 'Gingo Vibes'

Fast rising talent, Dapo Tuburna is another one that has a couple of singles due for release in the new month and this time he says there will be no postponement.

'Gingo Vibes' is one of the songs that has already been announced with a second single, 'Party Hard' featuring Ycee and FlyBoi also due for the month of March.

Ajebutter22 - 'Lagos Love'

Another one who is joining the March New Music Release train is rapper Ajebutter 22, who will be putting out his new single titled, 'Lagos Love' on the first day of the new month.

Working with producer Spax, the man credited with the 'Palmwine Sound', Ajebutter who is working on his third studio album following the release of ''What Happens in Lagos'' in 2017 and the collaborative EP with Boj, ''Make E No Cause Fight'' will be releasing his first solo single in over a year, one that again talks about his love and experiences in the commercial city of Lagos.