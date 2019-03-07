Pasuma enlists Davido on his latest crossover attempt, Amen.

Fuji icon Pasuma, is back again and this time he is collaborating with popstar Davido on his new release which is titled 'Amen.'

For many years, Pasuma has consistently flirted with the Pop/Hip-hop community as he has always tried to make his brand of Fuji more diversified and appealing to the younger generation who are non-Fuji fans.

There has been times in the past when he has also mentioned putting out a pop project, so this latest collaboration comes as no form of surprise to music lovers.

'Amen' produced by Rexxie, is an impressive record as the duo give thanks to God for everything that has come their way.