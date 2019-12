Artist: Davido featuring Naira Marley, Zlatan and Wurld

Song Title: Sweet In The Middle

Genre: Afrobeats

Album: A Good Night

Date of release: December 20, 2019

Label: DMW

Producer: Shizzi

Video Director: NAYA

Details/Takeaway: The song was on Davido's sophomore album, 'A Good Time.'

You can watch the video below;