Artist: DMW featuring Davido, Mayorkun and Dremo

Song Title: Monalisa

Genre: Afrobeats, Shepeteri

Album: TBA

Date of release: August 29, 2019

Label: DMW

Producer: Rexxie

Video Director: No Video

Details/Takeaway: One of Nigeria's premier crews is back with another single. The last one was 'Aje,' which dropped in the early parts of 2018.

